‘Famalam’ criticised by Jamaican foreign minister for “outrageous and offensive” sketch

BBC comedy series Famalam has been criticised by Jamaican foreign minister Kamina J Smith for being “outrageous and offensive.”

The politician responded to a tweet from entrepreneur Nathaniel L. Peat commenting on a sketch from series three, regarding the show’s portrayal of certain stereotypes.

Peat wrote, “As the Global Jamaica Diaspora Counsel Rep for South UK @bbcthree the Jamaican community in the UK have expressed serious concerns at how offensive the content in this show is.

“This doesn’t reflect our culture well and many are upset.”

Smith wrote, “This is outrageous and offensive to the incredible country which I am proud to represent along with every Jamaican at home and within our #Diaspora. I will immediately be writing formally on this! #StopThisShow.”

This is outrageous and offensive to the incredible country which I am proud to represent along with every Jamaican at home and within our #Diaspora @bbcthree @bbcworld. I will immediately be writing formally on this! #StopThisShow — Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) August 22, 2020

The BBC responded to the criticism, as channel controller Fiona Campbell told the Edinburgh TV Festival, “We stand by the creator’s brand of humour. Famalam is now in its third series and it is very successful.

“It is not malicious humour and I think if you followed on social, the creators themselves said they are poking fun at all stereotypes. There isn’t malice in the type of content.”

BBC comedy chief Shane Allen added, “Don’t diss my beloved Famalam. If you are going to do something about tricky topics it needs to be from those communities, from those people who’ve got that voice.”

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement, “Famalam… now in its third series, has an established brand of humour in line with audience expectations and is well known for confronting issues.”