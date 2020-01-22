Family Guy writer Gary Janetti is gearing up to write an animated satire series about the Royal Family with The Prince.

The series will take its basis from Janetti’s Instagram account, on which he comments on news articles with parodying captions.

The show will feature a starry voice cast including Janetti as Prince George, who will narrate the show as is done on the Instagram account.

Orlando Bloom has been cast as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

The series will air on HBO Max, the distributor’s upcoming streaming service.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” said HBO Max boss Sarah Aubrey. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view.

“Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.”