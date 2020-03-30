‘Family Guy’: Stewie and Brian feature in new podcast

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has made a short podcast featuring his characters Stewie and Brian Griffin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram, the near-five minute clip – which is accompanied by a picture of the pair wearing protective masks – sees the two discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Done with the typical Family Guy humour, Stewie and Brian also poke fun at Gal Gadot’s celebrity ‘Imagine’ cover, while other MacFarlane characters such as Peter Griffin and Glenn Quagmire also pop up.

“Stewie and Brian made a podcast. Check it out on IGTV,” the show’s creator captioned the clip.

The podcast is one of many measures that celebrities have taken amid self-isolation, with Contagion stars Kate Winslet and Matt Damon starring in new videos to help share information about the pandemic.

Meanwhile, last year Family Guy addressed its previous commitment to “phase out” jokes about the LGBTQ community on the show in a new episode.

In the episode, a focus group member asks: “I thought I read you guys were phasing out gay jokes,” before Peter replies: “That quote was taken out of context and widely misunderstood.”

It came after executive producer Alec Sulkin said in January last year: “If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences.

“Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable.”