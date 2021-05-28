Fan petition calls for Alan Partridge to host ‘The One Show’

Alan Partridge fans have demanded that Steve Coogan and co-star Susannah Fielding should host a one-off special of The One Show as their on screen characters.

Coogan and Fielding are currently starring opposite each other in the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge, a weekday magazine show spoof that borrows its guest-focused format from The One Show.

Now, an online petition bearing over 2000 signatures is circulating, asking for their comedy aliases to replace regular hosts Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating for one time only.

Advertisement

Fielding, who plays Jenni Gresham in the show, has tweeted her support of the petition. She wrote: “Please help by showing your support for a very worthy cause.”

Please help by showing your support for a very worthy cause 🤣👌🏼https://t.co/3nT2QzRiEp — Susannah Fielding (@Misssusannahf) May 25, 2021

Petitions calling for Partridge to guest host popular shows have been created in the past. The Norwich native was called upon to replace Jeremy Clarkson after he exited Top Gear and Piers Morgan for Good Morning Britain. Neither were successful.

This petition comes off the back of the news that Coogan will be taking Partridge on the road in 2022. The tour, which is called Stratagem with Alan Partridge, will launch in the spring and travel across the UK and Ireland.

An official description for the show reads: “Alan will be touring the UK wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers.”

Advertisement

Tickets for Stratagem will be going on sale on Saturday (May 29) at 9AM and will be available here.

In its four-star review of the new series of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME described the show’s revival as “Sharp, funny and toe-curlingly cringeworthy in the way that only Alan can be.”