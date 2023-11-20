Fan petition to save ‘Shadow And Bone’ reaches over 120,000 signatures

A fan petition to save Netflix series Shadow And Bone has amassed over 120,000 signatures.

The fantasy series was axed after two seasons earlier this month, alongside other Netflix shows Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar and Captain Fall.

The decision was made following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which led to a significant delay in production schedules. As reported by Deadline, it’s believed the decision came from these delays and lukewarm reception to the show’s second season.

The show’s cancellation also meant a planned Six Of Crows spin-off was also axed, as confirmed by original author Leigh Bardugo on Instagram.

“Friends, by now you’ve probably heard that there will be no season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff,” Bardugo wrote. “The news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude.

“Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

Since the cancellation, fans have campaigned for the show to be saved by another streaming service – in the same vein as Warrior Nun and The Expanse.

A petition started by Crypitcal 723, which has over 125,000 signatures at the time of writing (November 20), reads: “This is a petition to gain attention of other streaming services, such as Amazon, Hulu, HBO, or any other streaming services so we can receive the third season like we deserve.

“Warrior Nun has done it; the Grishaverse is as large and passionate, and we can do it too. PLEASE SIGN so we get the season 3 and spin-off we deserve!”

Shadow And Bone showrunner, Eric Heisserer, posted in response to the fan campaign on Reddit, saying any decision about the show’s future will “take some time”.

“The truth is, every bit helps — whether it’s to turn the lights back on at Netflix, or to find a foster parent who will take us in,” Heisserer wrote. “It will take some time, either way. This time of year is the trickiest, since so many studios and streamers are shutting down/restructuring/waiting for the dust to settle post-strike.

“Big decisions will likely be pushed to the top of next year. I’m not asking for patience — I certainly don’t have any more, after being strung along for months. I’m just setting expectations.”

Shadow And Bone consists of three mainline books in total; Shadow And Bone, Siege And Storm and Ruin And Rising. The series also includes the Six Of Crows duology and several other spin-off books.

The show, meanwhile, stars the likes of Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes and Zoe Wanamaker.