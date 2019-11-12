It comes in line with the release of a new book of scripts from the show

A real-life version of the legendary guinea pig cafe from Fleabag has opened in London.

The new installation comes in line with the release of a new book of scripts from the hit show.

Located on the third floor of the Piccadilly branch of Waterstones in the capital, the cafe gets details from the show down to a tee, with a guinea pig apron for you to take photos in, a photo of Fleabag’s dearly departed friend Boo, toy guinea pigs and more.

The new book – Fleabag: The Scriptures – features scripts from the show, previously unseen stage directions and new writing by the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After Fleabag‘s second and final season came to TV earlier this year, Waller-Bridge took the show back to its origins on the stage through this summer, hosting a residency in London’s West End.

Since the show’s conclusion, Waller-Bridge has said that it’s a “fantasy” of hers to revive it later in life, something Andrew Scott – aka the ‘Hot Priest’ from season 2 of the show – is on board with.

In a review of the show, NME’s El Hunt called Fleabag “the best comedy show of the decade,” writing: “With an ability for cramming layers and layers into episodes that barely pass the twenty-minute mark, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s writing is like the puff-pastry canapés Fleabag hands around at Claire’s doomed work event; run through the plot alone, and it barely scratches the surface.”