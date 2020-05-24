Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement’s vampire parody show What We Do In The Shadows has been confirmed for a third season.

Based on Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name, the show follows “three vampires in New York City who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years”.

The show’s second season came out last month, and a third has already been confirmed by FX, as The Hollywood Reporter writes.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Nick Grad of FX said of the renewal.

“Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Back in January, it was confirmed that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was set to appear in season two of What We Do In The Shadows.

In another connection between the show and the galaxy far, far away, creator Taika Waititi has been confirmed to direct the next Star Wars film.

After directing and starring in Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, the Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder director will co-write the screenplay with 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, though no further plot or release details have been confirmed.

Another potential upcoming cameo in the show could come from Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. Last April, RZA revealed that he wanted a part in the TV series, saying: “I’d better pop in there and bite somebody. I’ll show up with the gold fangs, right? Instead of regular vampire fangs, I’ll have the grill!”