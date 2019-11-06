Fans celebrate Stranger Things Day – the 36th anniversary of Will’s disappearance

The memes are running wild

Today is Stranger Things Day, marking the 36th anniversary of the disappearance of Will Byers, and fans are coming out in force.

Every year on November 6, fans across the internet share all manner of Stranger Things-related content to mark the special day.

As part of the celebrations for Stranger Things Day, Fortnite are bringing back their Chief Hopper and Demogorgon costumes from the game back, which were originally created in partnership with the premiere of the third season of Stranger Things earlier this year.

The crossovers don’t stop there, with SpongeBob SquarePants also getting in on the Stranger Things act.

Elsewhere, fans have been taking the opportunity to create all manner of memes around the show. “today is exactly 36 years old eleven met benny the first person in fact that made her smile,” one wrote.

Fans were also hoping that a release date would be shared for season 4 of Stranger Things to mark today’s events, but at the time of writing nothing has materialised.

Season 4 of the show was officially confirmed back in September along with the tagline: “we’re not in Hawkins anymore,” hinting that the story will take place in settings away from the original location.

In the past, Ross Duffer has said he thinks Stranger Things will be a four-season show, telling Variety, “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out.”

In response to the comments, the show’s executive producer Shawn Levy told Entertainment Weekly: “Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents…the truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”