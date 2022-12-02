Fans “heartbroken” after ‘The Midnight Club’ is cancelled by Netflix

Netflix has cancelled horror mystery series The Midnight Club after one season.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, the series follows a group of eight terminally ill teenagers living at Brightcliffe Hospice, who meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories.

Unlike Flanagan’s past Netflix shows The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club was designed to be an ongoing series. “It was very much designed to continue,” Flanagan told Variety in October.

Advertisement

“We also didn’t answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn’t one, I’ll put them up on Twitter. Then we’ll at least all be able to talk about it.”

The show’s cancellation comes after reports that Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy have left Netflix and signed a deal with Amazon Studios (via Deadline). The duo’s company, Intrepid Pictures, previously signed with Netflix back in 2019.

In a statement about the Amazon deal, Flanagan and Macy said: “Amazon is a studio that we have long admired. Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

Fans on Twitter have expressed their anguish over the show’s cancellation. “Woke up to find out The Midnight Club was cancelled by Netflix and I’m heartbroken,” one user wrote.

You can check out more reactions below.

i knew midnight club would be cancelled bc it got absolutely no promo and also wasn’t mike’s best work but he deserves better than current netflix — sandra oh emmy campaign manager (@captnmarvl) December 2, 2022

Advertisement

The Midnight Club is cancelled? I'M SO done with Netflix — queer-coded villain julia (@thewordsofjulia) December 2, 2022

woke up to find out The Midnight Club was canceled by netflix & I'm heartbroken — Star 🐈‍⬛ (@TheWitchyStar) December 2, 2022

if mike flanagan doesn’t continue the midnight club on amazon prime i’m going to make it myself — meg🧣 (@megjteresa) December 2, 2022

This is honestly one of the saddest cancellations. The Midnight Club was excellent and it had so much more room to grow. “Anya” was a masterclass episode and my favorite one. Thanks @flanaganfilm for working hard with the cast and crew to bring this world to life. I loved it. 💙 https://t.co/a959XNFJMU — Trevor Dylan Benoit (@_TrevorDylan) December 2, 2022

Netflix canceled The Midnight Club..I really do fucking hate here — Danny (@dansferatu) December 2, 2022

The Midnight Club, which released on October 7, starred Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

Flanagan is set to release horror miniseries The Fall Of The House Of Usher on Netflix next year, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.