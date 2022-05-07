Fans launch campaign to save ‘Batwoman’ following cancellation

Fans have launched a campaign to “save” Batwoman following the show’s cancellation.

The superhero series premiered in 2019, with the finale of its third season airing last month. It stars Javicia Leslie in the titular role alongside the likes of Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang.

It was confirmed last week that Batwoman would not be renewed for a fourth season by showrunner and writer Caroline Dries.

“Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing an S4,” she wrote. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honour to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

However, following an outpouring of support on social media, a billboard has appeared in New York calling on HBO to “save” Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie, who portrayed Ryan Wilder in the series, shared an image of a billboard and called it “so powerful”.

Ohhhh myyyyy goodness!!! Wow!!!!! This is so powerful 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/B4fWOVc2Hc — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) May 6, 2022

Batwoman was shown on The CW network but it was also the first Arrowverse series to land on HBO Max, meaning a fourth season of Batwoman on HBO’s streamer isn’t impossible.

Newer DC TV shows like Superman & Lois and Stargirl have also found a home on HBO Max after Warner Bros.‘ original licensing agreement with Netflix came to an end a few years ago.

Following the cancellation, Javicia Leslie spoke about playing Batwoman: “I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence,” she said on social media. “Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honour it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to.”

“Family, this Bat Team is ours.. HERstory was made and it can never be taken,” she added.

Speaking to NME last year, Leslie said she “felt an immense amount of responsibility” in being the first-ever person of colour to play Batwoman.

“It’s so needed right now,” she explained. “I’m so happy that we have something light to grab on to just even for a second amongst a lot of darkness.”