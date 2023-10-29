Fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry by laying flowers outside ‘Friends’ apartment building

Friends fans have paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry by laying flowers outside the New York apartment building that appeared in the long-running sitcom.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the show, died yesterday (October 28) aged 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene.

Now, fans are flocking to the apartment building in the West Village of Manhattan where Chandler, Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) live for the bulk of the show. The six-story residential building sits above a Mediterranean restaurant called Little Owl and appeared in the show from the first episode in 1994.

Perry’s off-Broadway play The End Of Longing took place at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, just a 2-minute walk from the apartment.

Fans of Matthew Perry have laid flowers near the New York apartment building featured in the sitcom Friends following the news of the actor's deathhttps://t.co/t9tDR0F5HY pic.twitter.com/bbN5I7kWkD — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2023

Fans of the show have also been sharing an excerpt from a podcast interview he did last year in which he discussed how he wanted to be remembered after he died.

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web…

“But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Tributes have been paid to Perry from across the entertainment world.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Bing’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

While Perry’s on-screen mother, Morgan Fairchild, shared this statement via X/Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.