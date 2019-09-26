“It’s the best show on television”: Fans react as ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ returns for Season 14

The gang are back!

Fans have been reacting after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returned to screens for it’s 14th season yesterday (September 25).

The show now becomes the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history — equalling the number of seasons The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the current record-holder, was on the air for in the 1950s and 60s.

Fans have been quick to share their views of the popular show’s return, with one declaring the first episode in the new season “marvellous”. A US fan said: “These guys have just been raising the bar season by season”. Another added: “How does Always Sunny keep on getting better and better?”

You can read some of the reactions to the new season below:

Earlier this week (September 24), Glenn Howerton revealed his favourite It’s Always Sunny episodes ahead of the premiere of the show’s 14th season.

Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, looked back at the show’s 14-year run with Vice and picked a number of his favourite episodes; he also discussed what keeps the show fresh after its long run. The star said that he believed that the key to the show’s success was “having a very strong point of view”.

“It can be a big thing – like something political, or some sort of a larger issue, like abortion – or just having a really, really strong opinion about the acidity level of your coffee,” Howerton said. “It’s great comedy fodder, but it’s also emblematic of our society more and more.

“The people that we hear about or from the most are the people who have strong opinions. And I think with that, you can just go anywhere.”

Back in June, Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney finally realised his character Mac’s lifelong dream of playing catch with baseball star Chase Utley.