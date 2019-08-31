Friends and fans react to death of Emmy-winning actress Valerie Harper

"Nobody did it like Valerie Harper"

Emmy-winning actress Valerie Harper has died, aged 80.

Harper passed away on Friday (August 30) following a battle with cancer, according the Associated Press reports. In 2013, she revealed that she was given three months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper’s passing, adding the family wasn’t immediately releasing any further details.

Best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoff Rhoda, Harper also starred in numerous other television shows and movies.

Featuring in shows Valerie, Columbo, The Muppet Show, Touched by an Angel, Sex and the City, That ’70s Show, Desperate Housewives, The Simpsons and American Dad!, she won various Emmys for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as the 1975 Golden Globe for Best TV Actress for her role in Rhoda.

She starred in the movies The Great Mom Swap, Freebie and the Bean, Blame It on Rio, and Chapter Two.

In addition to films and television, Harper also perform on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2010 for her part in Looped.

“Style icon and honorary jewess. From Rhoda to Justin Theroux’s rad mom in SATC,” Sarah Silverman said, paying her respects to the actress on Twitter.

“Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern!,” said William Shatner.

Cyndi Lauper added: “Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip.”

See some of the other tributes below: