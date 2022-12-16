NewsTV News

Fans react to ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ cancellation: “This is my 9/11”

"Who, in their right mind, cancels STANLEY TUCCI"

By Ella Kemp
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci attends the "Worth" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.

Fans have taken to social media as Stanley Tucci’s CNN series Searching For Italy was cancelled.

Despite the show being one of the network’s “most successful” series, it was pulled after two seasons as part of cut backs in CNN’s original programming.

Stanley Tucci broke the news on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (December 14).

“So hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci told Fallon. “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.”

Many have been sharing their disappointment at the news on Twitter, with one person calling workers at CNN “morons” and another naming them “vandals and philistines”.

“There’s a special place in hell for the idiots at CNN who decided to cancel this. You morons!,” the first person wrote.

Another person called the cancellation “surely one of the most nonsensical decisions ever”, adding, “I do hope another channel will pick up #SearchingForItaly instead.”

Rodney Marshall said that the series was “beautifully shot” and added: “I loved the way it explored the country’s history through food and offered a plea for tolerance by demonstrating how migration makes a culture richer.”

 

Take a look at some more reactions here:

Earlier this year Tucci said that he wanted to create a TV show to “educate” people on the pros of British cuisine.

Speaking to The Dish Podcast, Tucci said: “We’re done with Italy. I think we are going to do Searching For The British Isles or whatever you call it. We are going to do that next year.

“England has so much to offer, and again, you sort of want to dispel the myth of, ‘Oh, in England nobody eats well.’ We know that’s not true.”

