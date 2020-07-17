Fans react to ’30 Rock’ reunion special: “It’s like my heart is trying to hug my brain”

Fans have been reacting to a 30 Rock one-off reunion special, arriving seven years after the show’s final episode.

NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy returned for an hour-long episode last night (July 16), featuring remote appearances from original cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer.

Doubling as an “upfront event” for NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season, and as a way to promote the network’s new streaming service, Peacock, the cast were brought back together via Zoom calls and side plots with impressively high production values.

Last week, a teaser clip for the episode saw Liz Lemon (played by Fey) accosting a maskless man on the streets of New York. “We’re in an open-air system,” he argues, provoking Liz to rip off her mask to reveal another one beneath it featuring a print of a screaming mouth.

“Boom, another successful interaction with a man!” she declares as the man runs away.

No one does sarcasm like Liz Lemon. #30Rock pic.twitter.com/EftpgY0YKM — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 17, 2020

In the special, Liz Lemon (played by Fey) is tasked with replacing a newly controversial Jenna Maroney (Krakowski) for a potential TGS reunion, after she is “cancelled” for “pooping in Mandy Moore’s thermos.”

Liz interviews a number of NBCUniversal personalities to replace Jenna, including Sofia Vergara (NBC’s America’s Got Talent), Kandi Burruss (Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Atlanta) and Khloe Kardashian (E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians).

Elsewhere in the special, we see that one-time page Kenneth (McBrayer) has now been made the head of NBC, while Jack Donaughy (Baldwin) is enjoying life in retirement, and Tracey Jordan (Morgan) is sitting pretty in Canada, raking in residual cash from selling his likeness for whatever CGI movie wants him.

The reunion saw cameos from a number of stars, including Ted Danson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mandy Moore, Andy Samberg, Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb, and Mario Lopez.

Sharing an image of a laptop displaying the cast’s Zoom call, the official 30 Rock Twitter account tweeted, “This is better than Ludachristmas!” referencing the title of episode nine, season two.

This is better than Ludachristmas! #30Rock: A One-Time Special starts now! pic.twitter.com/85f38BbRnb — 30 Rock (@30Rock) July 17, 2020

Fans have taken to social media to react to the one-off episode, with one calling it “comedy at its finest. It has brought back all the feels! THANK YOU!”

“It’s like my heart is trying to hug my brain,” one fan said of the special, while another added: “IT WAS AWESOME. THANK YOU TINA FEY.”

okay so @30Rock was just sooooooo good. comedy at it finest. it has brought back all the feels! THANK YOU! #onemore30rock pic.twitter.com/r5bexy24Oz — Kayleigh♡ (@_iamkayleigh) July 17, 2020

It’s like my heart is trying to hug my brain. #30rock pic.twitter.com/4NvpDWQ1nj — Talk 30 (Rock) to Me (@talk30rocktome) July 17, 2020

IT WAS AWESOME THANK YOU TINA FEY #30Rock #OneMore30Rock — rayane (@queenmortuana) July 17, 2020

A number of fans took the opportunity to share their appreciation for Jane Krakowski and her character Jenna Maroney. “This #30Rock reunion is just more proof that Jane Krakowski is a national treasure,” one fan wrote.

“I hope this 30 Rock special was just created so Jane Krakowski can rightfully get an Emmy,” said another.

A third wrote: “Best part of the #30Rock special has been seeing Jane Krakowski be Jenna again. She is a national treasure.”

This #30Rock reunion is just more proof that Jane Krakowski is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/Re1ZjszJL8 — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) July 17, 2020

I hope this 30 Rock special was just created so Jane Krakowski can rightfully get an Emmy — Philip Popken (@popken429) July 17, 2020

Best part of the #30Rock special has been seeing Jane Krakowski be Jenna again. She is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/KIxokYKb7J — Erika Norton (@ErikaNorton10) July 17, 2020

Some fans were less impressed with the reunion, branding it “an hour long NBC commercial,” due to the numerous tie-ins with current or upcoming NBC shows.

“I thought the #30Rock special was going to be like the Parks & Rec special, but it’s just an infomercial for Peacock and their fall line up? Ugh,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “I was really excited for the #30Rock reunion but it was mostly just one big NBC/Universal/Peacock ad. Blerg!”

I thought the #30Rock special was going to be like the Parks & Rec special, but it’s just an infomercial for Peacock and their fall line up? Ugh — RB (@chasingkerouac) July 17, 2020

I was really excited for the #30Rock reunion but it was mostly just one big NBC/Universal/Peacock ad. Blerg! pic.twitter.com/aMZC50p2St — Cyndi B (@akaSydney67) July 17, 2020

But not all fans were upset about NBC’s hybrid event. “I don’t care that the #30Rock special is basically just an hour long NBC commercial, my heart just feels full hearing the theme song on live TV and not hulu,” said one viewer.

“This #30Rock upfront hybrid event is 100,” added another.

I dont care that the #30Rock special is basically just an hour long NBC commercial, my heart just feels full hearing the theme song on live TV and not hulu. pic.twitter.com/t7xYxFWare — Jᴇɴɴ Wɪᴛʜ 2 N's (@2nnjenn_) July 17, 2020

See more reactions to the special below:

#30rock special has been everything and it’s only 4 minutes in 😭 pic.twitter.com/VKcIAPQBv6 — kat gilbride (@katfish) July 17, 2020

#30Rock, I missed you so much. — Vicki Marziale (@VickiMarziale) July 17, 2020

I’m a #30Rock superfan, so let’s pretend this special never happened pic.twitter.com/9CWQbgP0ZD — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) July 17, 2020

Kinda wish I could have my joyful memories of #30Rock back. Now I have to remember this reunion episode which was 6 mins of funny plus a 54 minute NBC ad. — jeffstaple (@jeffstaple) July 17, 2020

I want Tracy Morgan to do ALL THE PRESENTATIONS EVERYWHERE.#30Rock pic.twitter.com/3pxmErXRql — Jason M (@jasoniviking) July 17, 2020

“Science has shown that quarantine has been hardest on hot extroverts.” – Jenna Maroney Where’s the lie? #30Rock — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

I don’t care if the #30Rock reunion is one giant advertisement for peacock it is amazing and exactly what 2020 needed. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) July 17, 2020

The 30 Rock special follows the reunion episode of fellow NBC sitcom Parks And Recreation, where Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman and company returned for a one-off episode with a brand new story.

Last month, four episodes of 30 Rock were pulled from streaming services at the request of creator Tina Fey due to their use of blackface.

The move comes as a wave of TV shows have been criticised for their racial insensitivity and been removed from the internet.