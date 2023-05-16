Fans react to ‘Archer’ coming to an end after next season: “I can’t believe it’s over”

Fans of Archer have reacted to the news that the 14th and final season will air later this year.

Yesterday (May 15), the network announced its summer premiere dates – including the August 30 return of the sitcom, which will be its last series ever. The first episode of the season will release two segments starting at 10pm, with both available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Archer is an adult animated sitcom created by Adam Reed, which follows the exploits of a dysfunctional intelligence agency, led by the narcissistic womaniser Sterling Archer – voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, who also voices Bob Belcher in Bob’s Burgers.

On social media, fans of the series were surprised that the animated show wouldn’t be returning after season 14.

One person commented: “While it certainly had its rough patches as the show went on, it still remains one of the wittiest fun adult animated comedies with incredible fleshed out characters and storylines that go deep.”

“I can’t believe its over. But I’m excited to see what the final season has in store!” another person added.

Another comment read: “I was really eight-years-old when this came out now I’m 21 turning 22 at the end of the month it’s gonna be crazy to see this show go.”

Some however, were somewhat relieved – with fan one adding that it was “depressing, but the right call”.

Better to have this show end than having it end up like Family Guy. — Watterjet (@waterrjet1) May 15, 2023

The end of an area? pic.twitter.com/EhPnWsNlzd — Sabandai BL4Z3 (@SabandaiB) May 16, 2023

I’m gonna miss this show 😢 — Keith D Gatling II (@KeithDGatlingII) May 15, 2023

I will miss this show heavy. But hey, all good shows have to end someday — Jericho Hills (@Sucros_mind) May 16, 2023

Dam it had a good run thank God we have blu-ray and dvds of it pic.twitter.com/2iEBxxHtii — HeavyFoot86 (@Uriel41434463) May 16, 2023

I still think a prequel series with Archer at boarding school could be cool. — Retro Six Flags (@AngusWynneJr) May 15, 2023

What do you want to see before Archer goes out with a bang? — Sabandai BL4Z3 (@SabandaiB) May 16, 2023

Depressing, but the right call. — Retro Six Flags (@AngusWynneJr) May 15, 2023

Archer debuted on FX in 2009 and moved to FXX in 2017. The animated show has received 10 Emmy nominations with four wins, including Best Animated Series in 2016.

The cast for the show also includes Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates as Doctor Krieger.

Arrested Development star Jessica Walter, who voiced the character of Sterling’s mother and boss Malory Archer, passed away in her sleep in 2021. At the end of season 12, the show paid tribute to the late actress.

The tribute episode saw Malory disappearing after saving Archer and his crew, leaving only a note for her son. The final scene showed her relaxing on the beach with her husband, Ron Cadillac before he passed in 2019.

Other summer premiere dates announced by FFX on Monday included What We Do in the Shadows, which will return on July 13 with two episodes. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will debut its 16th season, making it the longest-running live-action comedy sitcom of all time. Meanwhile, The Bear season two is set to release all 10 episodes on Hulu on July 22.