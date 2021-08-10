Fans react to Bez on Celebrity MasterChef: “The gift that keeps on giving”

Fans have taken to social media after Happy Mondays percussionist Mark ‘Bez’ Berry made his debut on Celebrity MasterChef.

The 16th series returned to BBC One yesterday (August 9), with Bez taking part in the competition alongside Katie Price, Rita Simons, Melanie Sykes and Johannes Radebe.

Bez entertained fans with his cooking techniques on the show, as well as his pronunciation of the word “anchovies” and various phrases including “twisting my melons”.

“BEZ THINKS ANCHOVIES ARE CALLED HANDKERCHIEFS. Give him the trophy NOW,” tweeted one fan.

Another added: “Bez is the gift that keeps on giving even after all these years. What a legend.”

One person poked fun at Bez’s cooking abilities and his lack of experience, writing: “Only cooking he’ll have done previously would involve a spoon, a lighter and some brown powder.”

Elsewhere, Bez recently opened up about his battle with COVID-19 at the start of last year, saying he felt like he was dying when he contracted the virus.

“I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t tell if it was my heart or my lungs,” he told the newspaper’s Wired column.

“I got to the hospital and I said, ‘I’ve been having this heart attack for three days’ and they plugged me into the machines and everything and I had a swollen heart and a virus. I really seriously thought I was going to die.”