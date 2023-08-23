Fans react to ‘Frasier’ reboot first look with Nicholas Lyndhurst

After photos were released from the upcoming Frasier reboot, some UK fans are struggling to look past the inclusion of Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The actor, best known for playing Rodney Trotter in the sitcom Only Fools And Horses, plays Frasier’s (Kelsey Grammer) old college friend-turned-university professor Alan in the sequel series.

He’s joined by Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s grown son Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Alongside Grammer, Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin will also reprise their roles, Lilith and Roz respectively, from the original series.

After the first pictures and revamped theme were released on Tuesday (August 22), many reacted to Lyndhurst’s involvement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Comedian Nish Kumar wrote: “This is like seeing Jennifer Aniston pop up in the Brittas Empire.”

“If you’re questioning the versatility of Nicholas Lyndhurst as an actor then you do not remember the ’90s adverts for WHSmiths,” another added.

Carol Vorderman, meanwhile, wrote: “Rodney’s in the new Frasier…. I’m here for it.”

You can check out more reactions below.

This is like seeing Jennifer Aniston pop up in the Brittas Empire pic.twitter.com/IlD2XhOmAB — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) August 22, 2023

I don’t ask for much in life, but if Frasier could repeatedly call Nicholas Lyndhurst’s character “Dave” in this reboot, that would be great, thank you. — Jason (@NickMotown) August 23, 2023

I'm joining the wave of love & appreciation for Nicholas Lyndhurst.

I loved watching Frasier, but not sure I would have sought out the reboot had it not been for Lyndhurst's starring role. I'm looking forward to seeing him on our screens again 😍 pic.twitter.com/sOmF1zsJ6o — Hermana🌱🐝 (@k_hermana) August 23, 2023

If you’re questioning the versatility of Nicholas Lyndhurst as an actor then you do not remember the 90s adverts for WH Smiths. — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) August 23, 2023

Frasier and Rodney complaining about Delboy’s latest scheme in the Nag’s Head. https://t.co/n7ZsajE2r7 — Kevin (@kevinonstage) August 22, 2023

Grammer previously said he had “warned” Hollywood about Lyndhurst’s talent ahead of production on the new series.

“I warned them in America,” Grammer told Sunday Times Culture. “I said, ‘Wait until this guy gets here. You’ll be doing a scene with him and suddenly you realise he’s just run off with it.’”

He added: “He’s an extraordinary actor, a dear friend. And I am so pleased he’s part of it.”

Frasier, a spin-off from ‘80s series Cheers, originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004.

A synopsis for the reboot reads: “Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Frasier returns on Paramount+ on October 12 in the US and October 13 in the UK.