Fans react to ‘Game of Thrones’ Joffrey actor appearing in ‘Sex Education’

Fans have been reacting after spotting that Jack Gleeson, the actor who played Joffrey in Game of Thrones appeared in the new series of Sex Education.

Gleeson played the evil Joffrey Baratheon in the hit television show before the character met his demise in season four.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Gleeson, who looks unrecognisable from his Thrones character, in the news season as Dodgy Mo, a friend of Sean, the brother of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

One fan wrote of the appearance, “Joffrey, what are you doing here?” while another added, “what’s Joffrey doing in sex education?!” See more of the fan reaction here:

I was watching that dodgy Mo scene like that guy looks oddly familiar and turn out it’s none other than Joffrey from Game of thrones 😭 #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/AnZOfJSavj — KarAYNA 😐 (@shesafansirrr) September 22, 2023

Not King Joffrey back on my screen in Sex Education pic.twitter.com/lWQev7cZcB — char (@charkellyalex) September 22, 2023

What’s Joffrey doing in Sex Education🤣 pic.twitter.com/vSMRTAT3yj — Luke Randall (@LukeRandall96) September 22, 2023

What the hell is Joffrey doing in sex education? lol pic.twitter.com/8kw4rCY32A — may (@ilyhlat) September 22, 2023

Sex Education is officially coming to an end now with its fourth season.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the Netflix show’s final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

New cast additions for the final season include Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith and Eshaan Akbar.

NME’s four star review of the final season said: “Thankfully, the show finds its warm and witty rhythm when the writers return to their regular M.O. – exploring awkward aspects of sex and sexuality in a way that no other show seems capable of…farewell, Sex Education, and thanks for the messy memories.”

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.