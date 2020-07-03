Ju-On: Origins, the first TV iteration of the Ju-On franchise, has landed on Netflix – and fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

The six-part Japanese series, which is a franchise prequel (also to The Grudge films released in the US), is described in press material as based on the “true events” that served as inspiration for the original story about a cursed house in Toyko.

Previous films in the Ju-On franchise followed the Kayako and the Saeki families’ experiences with the haunted house. The new series Ju-On: Origins spans the decades before the families move in, showing other people’s contact with the spooked space.

Among the seemingly horrifying episodes in the new TV show is a man who murders his pregnant wife by cutting open her womb. Another episode shows a gruesome rape.

“These events were discovered to be centred around one particular house. But what really took place was far more horrifying than anyone anticipated,” reads part of the series’ synopsis.

Ju-On Origins just landed on Netflix and I could not be more excited to get into it. Ju-On is my happy place. pic.twitter.com/H5ScPNUUXg — Ryan Noble (@TheNobleGaming) July 3, 2020

Fans eager to get stuck into the new six-part horror series have shared their initial thoughts. One fan wrote on social media that they already regretted re-watching the six episodes, while another wrote: “Hold awnnn [sic], ju-on series now on netflix. i’m gonna get traumatised again<3.”

hold awnnn, ju-on series now on netflix. i'm gonna get traumatized again<3 pic.twitter.com/2eq828oLcJ — eseer (@alwaysatthaphan) July 3, 2020

I’m watching Ju-On in broad daylight cause I’m scared of horror shows. But man this show is good. #JuOn #horror #scared pic.twitter.com/Bjlq7mP9sb — Chalan Bel-Air (@BingeZone) June 29, 2020

Another viewer referred to the Ju-On franchise as their “happy place”, while another said they found the series to be “confusing”.

They wrote: “So I finished ju-on: origins in one sitting. And it was okay? I guess. It’s confusing the more you get to the ending. Like i suppose i was getting something cleared up, but no i am still confused AF. There’s no closure, just various unexplainable murders and possessed(?) people.”

So i finished ju-on: origins in one sitting. And it was okay? I guess. It's confusing the more you get to the ending. Like i suppose i was getting something cleared up, but no i am still confused AF. There's no closure, just various unexplainable murders and possessed(?) people pic.twitter.com/LRrBmnx1Du — sa² (@daecy) July 3, 2020

Others reported being “scared shitless” while another said the show had put them off eating.

My dumbass decided to eat breakfast while watching the 4th episode of Ju-on Origins.. I'm not hungry anymore. pic.twitter.com/VAG74qkZpk — Skayra 🌸🌃 (@Skayra_) July 3, 2020

Ju-On: Origins is part of Netflix’s growing investment in foreign language content, marketed as its first Japanese horror original.

Earlier this year a reboot of The Grudge was released. In a two-star review, NME’s Olly Richards said it was a “cliché-stuffed remake” that “has zero new ideas to scare us with”.