Fans react to ‘One Day’ ending: “Why would they do that?”

Fans have been reacting to the ending of the new Netflix series, One Day, with many left heartbroken by the outcome.

The television adaptation of the best-selling David Nicholls novel hit the streaming service last week, with all 14 episodes being made available to watch on the platform.

It follows the lives of its two protagonists, played by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, by documenting one day from each year of their lives over the course of two decades.

Viewers were left stunned in the penultimate episode when the young couple are torn apart by tragedy when Dexter’s (Woodall) wife Emma (Mod) is killed in a road accident while she is cycling.

The final episode, which left many fans broken, sees Woodall’s character feeling lost and destructive as he battles with grief and loss before Emma’s ghost joins him for some well-meaning advice as he goes on a journey towards healing.

One Day has to be one of the best, most unsuspecting emotional series I’ve seen on @Netflix. The ending just left me devastated. pic.twitter.com/vcqymZpW1M — Mrs. Smart T. Pants (@SuperDLM515) February 11, 2024

One day on Netflix is so fuckin sad…… don’t watch it . The ending was unexpected af — Cherrrryyyyyy (@Cherrrryyyyyy1) February 13, 2024

The ending of One Day breaks my heart. Omo. Love heals, love hurts. — Simi (@simikunleoni) February 11, 2024

emotionally devastated by the one day series despite having already known the ending pic.twitter.com/tlZ587UXJi — Lauren (@laurencrillyy) February 11, 2024

You can view further reactions to the ending below:

Been trying to watch tv shows that normally make me happy to try get my mind off the ending of one day and nothing’s working#OneDayNetflix you’ve ruined my life pic.twitter.com/Wn0zrsHHgi — lott 💐 (@lvwisegirl) February 10, 2024

THE ENDING?? Who put rom com under one day are u actually kidding crying myself to sleep what the actual hell #oneday #onedaynetflix pic.twitter.com/0ybQiNQeyA — sab (@stoleurdad) February 8, 2024

ONE DAY EPISODE 13 ENDING… why would they do that???? #oneday pic.twitter.com/EJ4bIAtcK5 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 || emmadex brainrot (@shanxeditss) February 9, 2024

It comes as the show’s lead writer Nicole Taylor said that the production team felt it was necessary to keep the ending the same as the original book.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “I interrogated it fully. I felt that was necessary. I didn’t feel under any pressure to change the ending or to keep the ending. I just wanted to re-interview it for its place in the piece.”

In a four star review of the show, NME wrote: “One Day fans can breathe a sigh of relief. This adaptation of David Nicholls’ mega-selling 2009 novel really improves on the 2011 film.”

“Even if you remember what happens from the book, you’ll still come away with moistened eyes wondering, gulp, what might have been.”