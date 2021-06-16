Fans react to “satisfying” season four finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale has garnered strongly positive reviews from fans.

The show concluded its fourth season in the US last night (15 June). Fans of the show have since taken to social media to share their reactions.

This season finale focused on Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne mission to finally escape Gilead.

The episode included what one fan called “one of the most satisfying scenes I’ve ever seen on television.”

The Handmaid’s Tale penultimate episode saw Joseph Fiennes’ Fred Waterford imprisoned. He had agreed to share Gilead’s secrets in exchange for his freedom, while his wife Serena Joy (Strahovski) was left to deal with her unexpected pregnancy.

All of this promised for a dramatic season finale, and viewers did not appear to be disappointed.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Stayed up to watch the season finale of Handmaid’s Tale when it dropped at midnight and now I can’t sleep because HOLY CRAP WHAT AN ENDING”

Another took to the platform to tweet: “*that* scene from the handmaid’s tale s4 finale has to be one of the most satisfying scenes i’ve ever seen in television”

Elisabeth Moss, who directed three episodes of the new season, seemed integral to the finale’s lasting impact.

“The handmaid’s tale season finale was so good that i was cheering and screaming and then 10 minutes later broke down sobbing…,” tweeted a fan. “thank you lizzie moss.”

One viewer compared the episode to another milestone show, Game of Thrones.

“Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale gave me the same satisfaction I got from Season 6 Episode 9 of Game of Thrones,” they wrote on Twitter.

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

Meanwhile, season four will premiere in the UK on Channel 4 on June 20 at 9pm (BST). Here’s June on a revenge rampage in the new season’s trailer.