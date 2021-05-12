Fans struggle to recognise Seth Rogen in beardless ‘Pam & Tommy’ photo

Seth Rogen has shared a photo from the set of Pam & Tommy without his signature beard.

The actor, who is starring in the upcoming Hulu series about Pamela Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee and the leak of their sex tape, shared the new image on Instagram.

Rogen will be playing Rand Gauthier, the man who stole Anderson and Lee’s sex tape. The actor shared two photos of himself in character, as well as posting the recent first shots of Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Lee and Anderson.

“My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am,” Rogen wrote in the caption to the post, which includes images of himself without a beard and sporting a mullet.

Many users commented on how different Rogen looks without his beard. Actor Hailee Lautenbach wrote “A whole new you”, while another fan said: “The fuck am I looking at? Is that you Seth??? That’s a different person I swear.”

“Seth without a beard is like smoking a zoot without weed,” another wrote, while Sharon Stone commented: “You are super cool and i want to work w you dude.”

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen recently said that he has no plans to work with James Franco again after his former collaborator was accused of sexual misconduct.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” he said in a new interview.