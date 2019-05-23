These fans think Netflix series ‘Dead To Me’ contains a nod to ‘Anchorman’

The dark comedy premiered on the streaming service earlier this month

Fans of the new Netflix series Dead To Me think the show contains a subtle nod to Anchorman.

The show stars Christina Applegate as the recently widowed Jen Harding, who is searching for the man who killed her husband in a hit-and-run incident.

In episode eight, her hunt takes her to the house of Andrew Peters (Rick Holmes), the owner of a 1966 Mustang like the one that killed her partner. While at Peters’ house, Harding comments on the wooden art on display. “Made that myself,” he replies. “It’s mahogany.”

Viewers have noted that the character has more than one similarity with Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy – Peters has a moustache, is seen drinking scotch in the middle of the day, owns a Mustang, and mentions mahogany. “Considering Applegate played opposite Will Ferrell in Ron Burgundy, I think it’s slightly more than coincidental,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“thank you for the hopefully intentional ‘mahogany’ anchorman nod in #DeadToMe, @1capplegate,” wrote another on Twitter.

Ferrell and Adam McKay, who both worked on Anchorman alongside Applegate, also were involved in Dead To Me as executive producers. While the stars haven’t confirmed the similarities between Peters and Burgundy were intentional, the official Netflix US Twitter account posted screenshots of the show and the 2004 movie alongside each other.

“Anchorman writers Will Ferrell & Adam McKay are producers on Dead To Me and I really appreciate their commitment to stories where braggadocios men with mustaches tell Christina Applegate about mahogany,” the captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Burgundy returned in his own podcast, called The Ron Burgundy Podcast. In a trailer, the character was seen asking someone dressed as a chicken a series of “hard questions” that ranged from climate change to Lars von Trier.