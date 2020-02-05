Fans think they’ve found another ‘Game of Thrones’ plot hole that could have changed the show’s ending

Game of Thrones fans have uncovered a plot hole that they argue could have concluded the series in a less convoluted manner.

Dragonglass, as viewers and readers of George RR Martin’s hit fantasy franchise will remember, is a material that’s known to kill the villainous White Walkers.

In the penultimate season of the HBO show, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discovers a mine of the substance while visiting the ancestral home of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Advertisement

Although the material is eventually used to kill the White Walkers’ leader, the Night King, and restore peace to Westeros, Reddit users have pointed out that there was a surplus of dragonglass that could have been used to wipe out the Walkers in an easier manner.

In episode 3 of the final season (Season 8) there is an epic fight between the White Walkers and their Wights, and the army of Winterfell. Many key characters go on to perish in the battle including Jorah Mormont and Theon Greyjoy.

Users on Reddit have now suggested (as spotted by The Independent) that the battle could have been won more easily by the Winterfell army should it have used dragonglass in arrow heads. The Winterfell army would have been able to take advantage of firing at the army of the dead from atop the castle grounds, stopping many enemies in their path.

“On Dragonstone, we see that there is plenty of dragonglass, but for some reason, no-one thought to make dragonglass arrowheads,” one Redditor wrote.

“Arrows would be a smart choice because they could kill wights/white walkers (and maybe even the Night King) without hand-to-hand combat and in one shot. They would have come in handy with massive zombie ice dragon, tbh. With the arrows, they could easily kill zombie Viserion too.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Martin has suggested that his A Song of Ice and Fire book series will end differently to the Game of Thrones TV show.

The HBO series’ final season got a pretty hostile reception when it aired last year, with many fans taking issue with certain character arcs as well as the ending.

“People know an ending — but not the ending,” Martin told German newspaper Welt (via Esquire). “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.”