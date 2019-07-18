Chris Rock and Ben Whishaw lead star-studded cast for ‘Fargo’ season 4

The anthology show was last on our screens back in 2017

The full cast for season four of Fargo has been announced by FX, with Chris Rock and Ben Whishaw leading the star-studded list of names.

The anthology TV series, which is inspired by the Coen Brothers’ acclaimed 1996 film of the same name, was last on our screens in 2017 and starred the likes of Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

While season three was set in 2010, season four will jump back in time to 1950. “In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream,” a plot synopsis reads.

“In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.”

FX have today (July 18) confirmed the full cast for season four, with Rock (whose role was first confirmed last year) and Whishaw (who is set to play Rabbi Milligan) among the leading names.

The cast now includes Jack Huston (as Odis Weff), Jason Schwartzman (Josto Fadda), Jessie Buckley (Oraetta Mayflower), Salvatore Esposito (Gaetano Fadda), Jeremie Harris (Leon Bittle), Gateano Bruno (Constant Calamita), Anji White (Dibrell Smutney), Francesco Acquaroli (Ebal Violante), E’myri Crutchfield (Ethelrida Pearl Smutney), Amber Midthunder (Swanee Capps), and Andrew Bird (Thurman Smutney).

Shooting for season four will begin in Chicago in the autumn, with showrunner Noah Hawley set to direct the first episode. Fargo season four is expected to air next year.

Earlier this month, Chris Rock was reportedly cast in the next Saw movie, which he is also producing — and the film itself is based on an idea put forward by the actor and comedian.