The fourth season of Fargo is set to return to Channel 4 this spring.

The 11-episode series premiered in the US on FX last September (repeats shown on Hulu) with no confirmation of a UK release date.

Now, Channel 4 has confirmed that season four of the crime anthology series will reach UK audiences this spring.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions & International at Channel 4 said: “We are thrilled to bring back the biggest and most gripping Fargo yet, with some absolutely unmissable performances. Fargo explores a breadth of engaging and complex storylines and it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring this unique cinematic show to our audiences once again.”

Season four was originally scheduled to premiere last spring, however, the coronavirus pandemic led to delays. A specific premiere date for the UK has not been confirmed.

A description for the season reads: “Set in 1950s Kansas City, Chris Rock stars as ‘Loy Cannon’, the head of the Black crime syndicate fighting for a piece of the American dream opposite the Faddas, the rival Italian crime syndicate. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. Amongst the turmoil, Patrick ‘Rabbi’ Milligan (Ben Whishaw), a man who once betrayed his own family to serve the Italians, watches carefully to ensure his survival.”

Other cast in the season include Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower, a nurse who cannot abide others’ suffering and Jack Huston as Detective Odis Weff, the Kansas City cop known for his compulsive tics.

As is the case with previous Fargo seasons, the cast, period and settings are altered for each new instalment.

Season one, which had a cast including Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, was set in Minnesota in 2006. Season two starred Kirsten Dunst and was set in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in 1979. Season three, which starred Ewan McGregor, was also set in Minnesota but jumped forward to 2010.

NME reviewed the fourth season last year – read the finale recap here.