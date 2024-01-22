Is ‘Fargo’ season six coming out?

Fargo bounced back with renewed acclaim in the show’s fifth season.

Created by Noah Hawley, the anthology comedy-crime drama is based on the 1996 film of the same directed by the Coen brothers. In each season, the show shifts to a different time period and location, mostly set within the Minnesota region.

The show’s fifth season, set within Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, starred Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery. It received three nominations at the Golden Globes, including a nod for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

Has Fargo been renewed for season 6?

At the time of writing (January 22), FX has not renewed Fargo for a sixth season.

Based on the critical reception to season five, including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations, the show has a high chance of renewal – especially as it comes after the largely muted response to season four.

The only aspect working against it is the show’s ratings, which have dropped since the fourth season.

When could a potential season 6 be released?

Based on the gap between prior seasons (recently around three years), a sixth season could arrive in 2027 at the earliest.

There are some factors, however, which could impact the return of Fargo. Hawley is currently working on an Alien TV series, which is expected to premiere in 2025. Depending on if that show is successful, it could lead to Fargo falling down the list of priorities at FX.

Hawley has said he has plenty of ideas for new seasons of Fargo. “I haven’t run out of ways to tell these stories,” he told Deadline in November 2023. “Why wouldn’t I keep going?”

Fargo is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.