‘Fawlty Towers’ stage adaptation in the works with John Cleese

A stage adaptation of Fawlty Towers, written by John Cleese, is set to come to London’s West End.

Cleese, who co-wrote and starred in the original sitcom, has penned a two-hour play based on three episodes from the series – ‘The Hotel Inspector’, ‘The Germans’, and ‘Communication Problems’.

The production will debut at London’s Apollo Theatre on May 15, nearly five decades after the first episode was filmed at the BBC Television Centre in December 1974.

“What a thrill to be bringing Fawlty Towers to the West End for the first time,” 84-year-old Cleese said of the stage adaptation (via The Telegraph).

“We’ve been involved in the casting process for some time, being constantly reminded of what a wealth of acting talent we have in Britain – sorting the very, very, very good from the merely very, very good.

“Finally, we assembled a top-class group of comedy actors who will bring the show to the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

“I’ve adapted three of my favourite episodes for the stage and written one huge finale, which will bring together the endings of all three episodes.”

Referring to where the show was set, Cleese said: “All the way from Torquay, via the old BBC Television Centre, to the West End.”

Director Caroline Jay Ranger, from Only Fools And Horses The Musical and Monty Python Live, will helm the upcoming stage adaptation.

The play will follow Basil, played by Adam Jackson-Smith, as he attempts to ingratiate himself with guests he suspects are posing as hotel inspectors.

The original TV sitcom, written by Cleese and Connie Booth, ran on BBC Two for two series in 1975 and 1979.

It followed the exploits and misadventures of short-fused Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty, played by Cleese, and his wife Sybil, played by Prunella Scales, as they tried to keep their hotel and marriage afloat amid highly stressful circumstances.

Back in February last year, Cleese announced that he and his daughter Camilla would be rebooting Fawlty Towers with a series that “explores how Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”. It’s currently unclear if the project is still in development.

Tickets for the stage adaptation will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb 7 at 10am.