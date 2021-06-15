‘Fear The Walking Dead’ bosses say season 7 will look “very different”

Fear The Walking Dead bosses Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have said the forthcoming season of the show will be “very different”.

Goldberg explained to Entertainment Weekly that season seven would also function as an anthology, a format that was first introduced in season six.

When asked about what fans can expect from the new season, Goldberg said the anthology format allowed the show to tell “more concentrated characters’ stories.”

“That will continue into season 7. We will continue to tell the show in that structure, and in that format,” he went on.

“That excites us, because like in season 6, we’re going to get to see a variety of different kinds of stories, different tones, different worlds within the episodes themselves, and we’ve been really happy with how that’s been going so far.”

Chambliss added: “The new show is going to look very different, the walkers are going to look very different. Everything is going to feel much more heightened, so we’re really excited about that.”

Reviewing the season six finale of Fear the Walking Dead, NME wrote: “Despite some improvement early on in season six, this finale lands with all the grace of an atom bomb — destroying any progress in one fell swoop.”

Fear The Walking Dead airs Mondays at 9pm on AMC in the UK. A release date for season seven has not yet been set.