Fear The Walking Dead season five faced heavy criticism from critics and fans alike, but actor Colman Domingo is confident a “ferocious” season six will make up for it.

Following controversial moments that included bullets being split with axes mid-air and bizarre hot air balloon rides, thousands of fans signed an online petition calling for showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg to step down. Season six premiered its first episode at the weekend (October 11) and actor Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand in the show, has told NME that he believes the past two seasons have been laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

Asked if the negative response to season five informed the sixth, Colman said: “I’m sure it has. One of my favourite seasons was season three. I just felt the storytelling was top notch. Then, as we were restructuring for season four and five, we were introducing some characters you had to lay the foundation to build. That’s what we were doing for season four and five.

“I think sometimes our conflicts were not as dialled up because we were trying to go into this philosophy about being good in the world,” he added. “Then that becomes a greater conflict, where people feel like, “I can’t do that anymore, I have to be who I am, I have to do that.

“So I think it’s all been a great setup for season six because season six is ferocious. It takes no prisoners. You’ll see some characters revert back to their old ways, characters that may have a new version of themselves because they have to. But what I love about it is you’ll see the underpinnings of what was underneath and what they were trying to achieve.”

Alongside Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), Victor Strand is among the last remaining characters from the show’s first season. Introduced as an unforgiving con-man, Fear has gradually introduced romantic storylines for Victor – most notably with now-dead Thomas Abigail.

Since his death, romance has largely felt off the table for Strand. This wasn’t always the plan however, with Colman explaining how a new love interest was on the cards for season four – which the actor fundamentally disagreed with.

“They tried a potential love interest [in season four] and it just didn’t pan out,” Colman said. “It didn’t pan out because I just didn’t think it was right for Victor at the time, and I think the showrunners agreed too.

“It was a warm and fuzzy kind of attraction with this young man, and it wasn’t something that… Victor has gone through too much to just be open to that. It’s got to be something else. I don’t even know what that is.”

He added: “I’ve got to be with a warrior. That warrior can be a man or a woman or it could be a dog. Whatever that love is, it’s got to be something formidable. He’s always attracted to strong women to be honest, like Madison (Kim Dickens).”

On whether he believes Strand is open to love now, Colman said: “I think Victor will be in a space to have love but I think that love will also have to be outside of the box too.

“I like the idea that once you think you know Victor Strand, he shifts on you. I’ve always believed Victor Strand has his own rules of engagement when it comes to sexuality and gender. I think it puts him in a box by just saying he’s gay or bi or something. Victor is Victor.”

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ airs weekly on AMC