‘Fear The Walking Dead’: first look images released for season 7B

AMC has released new images from the second half of Fear The Walking Dead’s seventh season.

The new photos show Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) among others, ahead of the show’s return on Monday April 18.

The second half of season seven picks up after Alicia declared war against Strand’s Tower in the midseason finale, while Morgan continues to search for Padre, a mythical safe haven which might not even exist.

Ahead of her comeback as a series regular in season eight, Kim Dickens also makes her first return appearance as Madison Clark in the next batch of episodes – where it’s likely we’ll find out how she survived the stadium explosion back in season four.

Announcing her return last year, The Walking Dead content chief Scott M. Gimple said: “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU – heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence.

“Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The Walking Dead franchise has a packed year in 2022, with the final set of episodes in the main series set to premiere on February 21.

A new anthology spin-off titled Tales Of The Walking Dead is also expected to debut later this year, starring Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.

You can check out more images from the second half of Fear The Walking Dead season seven below: