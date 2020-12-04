‘Fear The Walking Dead’ renewed for season seven

Fear The Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season.

The spin-off series is currently halfway through its sixth season at AMC, and the news was confirmed yesterday (December 2) via a video shared on the Walking Dead Twitter account.

The series stars Lennie James in the lead role as Morgan, alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.

Scott M. Gimple is the show’s executive producer, alongside Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg as showrunners as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

#FearTWD has been officially renewed for Season 7! pic.twitter.com/sGDpLLuQQ3 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 3, 2020

The Walking Dead was confirmed to be ending after season 11, which will air in two 12-episode chunks between 2021 and 2022.

There is also another sister series in the Walking Dead universe, World Beyond, which has been commissioned for a two-season limited run.

Reviewing the new season of Fear The Walking Dead, NME said: “The success of this season hinges on how well these separate narratives are eventually weaved together, but there’s little here to inspire confidence.”

Elsewhere, new details about the upcoming bonus season 10 episodes of The Walking Dead were recently revealed.

Fox shared a new table read clip from one of the new episodes on YouTube last month (November 19), featuring Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Robert Patrick and is narrated by Josh McDermitt.

A synopsis of the new episodes reveals that “we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.”