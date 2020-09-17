Fear the Walking Dead has teased the latest character crossover for season 6.

In a post on the spin-off series’ Twitter account, the show confirmed that Sherry will make an appearance alongside one of the show’s main characters – and her ex-husband – Dwight.

“Is Sherry how Dwight remembers her? Find out on the return of #FearTWD on October 11th,” read a caption to the post.

Sherry, played by Christine Evangelista, was last seen in season seven of The Walking Dead, and will be the third character to crossover into the spin-off series after Morgan, played by Lennie James, and Dwight, played by Austin Amelio.

Sherry’s appearance in Fear the Walking Dead was first teased by showrunner Ian Goldberg at the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel. “We will see Dwight and Sherry this season,” he said.

“I don’t want to say too much else about it, but I think the thing that is really exciting to me and [fellow co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss] is we’re huge fans of the character of Dwight,” he continued.

“He’s a very different man by the end of season five on Fear than he was on The Walking Dead. There was just a whole new light to him. What’s interesting to us, if that reunion were to happen, is he’s a different person now, and who knows if maybe Sherry’s a different person.”

Goldberg added: “So the reunion might not be exactly what they think it is. It doesn’t mean it can’t be a great thing, but they’re both different people, and that’s a really interesting thing to explore.”

Season six of Fear The Walking Dead returns on October 11.