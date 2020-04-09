The season six trailer for Fear The Walking Dead has landed.

In the new clip for The Walking Dead‘s prequel series, Morgan Jones’ (Lennie James) final message of “just live” (which he said into a walkie-talkie as he seemingly lay dying at the end of season five) is prominently featured. It may not confirm anything, but the decision to focus on these words suggests there may be more life in Morgan yet.

Viewers will remember that Morgan was shot by Ginny (Colby Minifie) and left to die at the end of season five as walkers closed in on him. As he is seen bleeding out, Morgan broadcast his message into his walkie-talkie in what appear to be his last moments.

The new trailer ends with a close-up shot of Morgan on the ground with his red eyes opening. Of course, this usually signals that he’s now a walker.

The promo for The Walking Dead prequel’s new season also offers a few glances at other characters including Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) as Morgan’s message plays in the background.

At the time of the season five finale airing co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said of Morgan’s fate: “We’ve seen Morgan survive some pretty scary things in the past, but this might be the biggest test he’s faced yet… that’s a question for season six.”

Filming is currently suspended for the show, although the trailer states that the sixth season will launch “this summer”. Fear The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and on AMC UK in the UK.

In related news, The Walking Dead executive producer Denise Huth has suggested the upcoming season 10 finale could say goodbye to a number of characters.