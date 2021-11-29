‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner responds to ‘The Portrait’’s key twist

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has shed some light on a shocking twist in the latest episode.

The Portrait, which is the seventh episode of the seventh season and aired in the US on Sunday (November 28), saw the war between lead characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) take a new dive.

After the latter becomes gravely ill from poison, it is revealed that Morgan – who has joined the show fresh off The Walking Dead – had secretly slipped the deadly concoction into his scotch. The act calls for Strand to banish Morgan, instead of killing him on the spot.

“This episode sees [Morgan] take a big step because he tries to take Strand’s life when one could argue there are other ways to navigate that situation,” Chambliss explained on AMC+’s Fear TWD: Episode Insider, as reported by ComicBook. He also said that Morgan is operating from “a very desperate place.”

“But as long as he is centered and in his right mind, he really does adhere to moral principles,” he added.

Chambliss also addressed Strand’s decision to bring Morgan into his safe space, called the Tower, in the first place.

“The only reason he wanted Morgan to come in here is because he thinks Morgan’s the person who can go out into the world, find Alicia [Strand’s friend, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey], and convince Alicia to come back.”

Meanwhile, an episodic anthology series called Tales Of The Walking Dead will begin shooting early next year.

The project will feature six one-hour standalone episodes that will focus on both new and established characters. The completed show is likely to premiere on the channel the following summer.