Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have opened up about a shocking twist at the end of new episode ‘In Dreams’.

The episode, which aired on Mother’s Day in the US (May 8), saw Grace give birth to a daughter who was stillborn, after absorbing radiation from the nuclear plant where Grace worked.

“It was very important to us to honor and be truthful to Grace’s experience and what she’d gone through at the power plant and her radiation exposure that we played as part of the story in season 5,” Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly.

“So we wanted to be realistic with the truth of what would happen. In our research into pregnant women that had been part of radiation exposure and events like Chernobyl, we found that often the radiation did get absorbed by the baby and the baby didn’t survive.”

He added: “While it was the most gut wrenching ending for the story, it felt like, unfortunately, a very true ending to the story and also gave voice to something that I think a lot of people go through just in life.”

When asked whether they had any apprehension about how an audience might react to the shocking twist, Chambliss added: “We obviously didn’t want to kind of upset anyone by it, but in the same token, it was kind of what Ian was hinting at.

“I think there are so many people who lose pregnancies, who lose children during childbirth, who lose children very early on. And it’s such a sensitive issue that it doesn’t get talked about.”

Reviewing season 6b of Fear The Walking Dead, NME wrote: “Questions over Fear’s purpose in The Walking Dead’s wider TV universe remain unaddressed, but for now this spinoff has bounced back with its most impactful and gratifying experience since season four.

“Whether it chooses to evolve from here or sink back into the same cycle will prove the real test.”