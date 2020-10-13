The showrunners of Fear The Walking Dead have said there was never any doubt that Morgan Jones would survive.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg detailed the character’s fate following the season six premiere, which resolved a major cliffhanger from season five.

“We knew he was going to survive. That was never a doubt in our minds,” Goldberg told Digital Spy. “The plan with Morgan was that there was going to be a reinvention.

“Morgan is such a pivotal hero in the Walking Dead universe, starting with the pilot of the mothership show, and we’ve seen him go through so many evolutions and traumas and heartbreaks. He’s had a lot of reinventions along the way.”

He continued: “So what really excited us between the end of season 5 and the beginning of season 6 is who would Morgan become now. And our hope is that people see this as – this is a Morgan that we’ve never seen before, and he’s a more morally grey Morgan than perhaps we’ve seen before, and I think he’s going to continue to keep you on your toes.

“So if you think you know Morgan, you should keep watching because he’s still evolving. He’s still changing.”

Writing on the first episode of season six, NME said: “A return to violence feels like a natural progression for Morgan’s character, allowing the others he’s inspired with his peaceful ways to carry the mantle.

“It’s the quickness of this flip reversal, however, which raises an eyebrow – especially in the wake of fan complaints about the character, and season five generally.”

Fear The Walking Dead airs weekly on AMC.