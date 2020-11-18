Fear The Walking Dead star Jenna Elfman has discussed the dramatic twist in the latest episode of the AMC show.

The sixth episode of the show’s sixth season, titled ‘Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg’, aired on Sunday (November 15).

In the episode, Elfman’s character June clashes with Virginia (Colby Minifie) after a massive explosion in an oil field.

Advertisement

Virginia is then bitten on the hand, and begs June to cut it off. After contemplating the idea of letting her die, she ends up saving her life in order to stop a virus spreading. In return, she asks for a hospital to be built to help save more lives.

In a new interview with Digital Spy, Elfman has opened up on her feelings about the huge plot twist. “I think June recognises that a lot more could be accomplished right now by making this choice,” she said.

“And also, it shows that June still has empathy for humanity and that is the way of her and John – to be empathetic and to help – and Morgan, of course, who launched this whole thing.

Elfman added: “I think it was in that vein of honouring that and trying to give people opportunities to change and do the right thing. And when you save someone’s life, in this world you get a big upper hand there.

“It’s hard to get an upper hand over Virginia and she has all the resources. So it adds value that June may be able to use to help the group, [while being] empathetic and showing mercy.”

Advertisement

In a recap of ‘Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg’, NME wrote: “By saving [Virginia’s] life, June now has bargaining leverage over the de facto leader of the camp. Her demands? A new hospital, which should allow the medic to give better care to others, while also reuniting adopted siblings Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell).

“It’s the first crack in Virginia’s authority, but could saving her turn out to be June’s biggest mistake?”