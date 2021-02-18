Watch the ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ trailer for season 6B

The new Fear The Walking Dead trailer for the second half of season six has just been released – check it out below.

Part 6b will pick up after the events of Virginia (Colby Minifie) instructing Strand (Colman Domingo) to reclaim those brought to Humbug’s Gulch.

The new episodes also tease a confrontation between Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), as John questions Morgan’s authority.

Advertisement

Watch the new trailer here:

Death is inevitable but from this comes new life. #FearTWD returns on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/pCBQlyo7bE — FearTWD (@FearTWD) February 17, 2021

Jenna Elfman, who plays June Dorie in Fear The Walking Dead, recently told Digital Spy about the way the show’s new anthology format has given the show new life.

“This is kind of a weird analogy, but it’s sort of like a cargo vest, with all the pockets,” Elfman began .”I feel like the audience has a pocket for each character that they get to load up with supplies while they’re watching.

“You really know what’s going on with each character, and you can really track their commitment, the problems, the conflict, the alliances, and really understand them and be emotionally invested. I think it’s really fun for the audience.

“And of course as actors, being able to dig your teeth into a story like this, it’s just fulfilling all around.”

Advertisement

In a two-star review of the first half of season six of Fear The Walking Dead, NME wrote: “For all the fluctuating issues around characters, Fear is reliably stuffed with zombie nastiness.

“After five seasons, it’s inevitable the undead hordes would serve only as a filler, but some impressive set-pieces keep their threat alive in memorable, gross-out fashion.”

Fear The Walking Dead returns on April 11.