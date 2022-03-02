‘Feel Good’ wins Best TV Series Supported By 19 Crimes at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Feel Good has won Best TV Series supported by 19 Crimes at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The comedy-drama, co-written by and featuring Mae Martin, beat out It’s A Sin, Sex Education, Stath Lets Flats, and We Are Lady Parts for the award.

Bimini and Adam Lambert presented the award to Martin after complimenting each other’s outfits on the night.

Martin collected the award alongside co-star Charlotte Ritchie, writer Joe Hampson and director Luke Snellin. “Thank you so much, this is great,” Martin said.

Snellin then added: “Thank you NME. Thank you Netflix, I guess. Have a good night.”

Feel Good joins previous winners Peaky Blinders and Stranger Things in being recognised as innovative shows that push the boundaries of television.

The dramedy centres on the character Mae, a comedian and recovering addict navigating the highs and lows of a new romantic relationship with schoolteacher George (played by Charlotte Ritchie).

“I’ve been doing comedy for 20 years now,” Martin, who plays themself in the semi-autobiographical series told NME in 2020. “I started when I was 13 and I think for the first 10 years I was impersonating other people. As I started being more myself on stage, things started to go exponentially better.”

They added: “It’s been a process of getting closer and closer to who I really am, but I’m sure I’m still curating my personality. It’s not 100% me.”

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. Winners for other film and TV categories like Best Film and Best TV Actor will be announced at this evening’s ceremony.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.