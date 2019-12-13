Female-led Ted Bundy docu-series gets a chilling new trailer

A new series about serial killer Ted Bundy is on the way – but it tells the story of his heinous crimes from an entirely different angle

Only a few months after both Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, the Netflix series sharing archival interviews with the murder and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a new series will tell the story from the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend.

In the official trailer for Amazon’s Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer has we hear the voice of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s long-term girlfriend.

Advertisement

“The story has been told many times by men,” says the voiceover of Kloepfer. “Now’s the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end, because we lived and so many people didn’t.”

Kloepfer speaks out after 40 years of silence on camera in the series, having spent the 1970s in a relationship with Bundy while raising her daughter. After too many alarm bells, Kloepfer reported him anonymously to the police.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is based on Kloepfer’s 1981 book The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, but the upcoming series sees the author give an interview and access to archival photographs for the first time.

Alongside Kloepfer, the series hears from survivors, police officers and news anchors from the era who were affected by Bundy’s crimes.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the show “reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective – uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true crime saga of our time.”

The NME review of Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes called the Netflix offering “a terrifying but flawed insight into a monster’s mind.”

‘Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer’ will be released on Amazon Prime on 31 January 2020.