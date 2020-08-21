Fightback Lager celebrate “unexpected level of solidarity” in battle to save music venues

Fightback Lager have spoken out to thank fans and the international community for their support in their battle to help save grassroots music venues. See below for details on how to get £10 off a promotional pack.

Launching their campaign earlier this month, the brand began selling its beer and cider range online in support of the MVT #saveourvenues campaign with help from the likes of Frank Turner and Iron Maiden. Now to celebrate the “unexpected level of solidarity” they’ve received from overseas and across the music community, Fightback are encouraging more NME readers to take advantage of an exclusive offer to save money on their range.

My friends at @musicvenuetrust have launched @FightbackLager – a great beer that also raises funds for the #saveourvenues campaign. Check it out.https://t.co/8lUjCHRksF pic.twitter.com/WusaqcFf0C — Frank Turner (@frankturner) August 6, 2020

“Belief in the solidarity between fans, venues and bands was the driving force when we created Fightback,” Fightback Lager’s Creative Director Gary Prosser told NME. “Regardless of location or musical preference, a love of live music unites us all. We’ve had daily enquiries about exporting the beer, especially into America.

“It’s a reflection of the common crisis affecting venues in the UK and US and a shared concern that we all need to stick together so that all venues can reopen safely.”

Mark Davyd, CEO Music Venue Trust, said: “Fightback is the only beer brand which donates to Music Venue Trust from every pint, bottle and can sold. With the help of all our friends and supporters we can amplify the message that This Beer Saves Music Venues. Every bottle will make a positive difference to our #saveourvenues campaign.”

Last month, more than 1,500 artists and industry figures came together to call on the government to stop “catastrophic damage” to live music amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the launch of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign. Despite a £1.57billion injection of funding from the government, UK venues say that they’re “still in desperate need of fan support” in order to survive.

This week saw Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, declare that performers no longer need to have “extra social distancing” on stage following the results of a new study.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed for indoor gigs in the UK to return with social distancing measures in place, but the Music Venue Trust revealed that over two thirds of venues would be unable to do so.

With full capacity shows unlikely in the coming months, last month saw the organisers of a government pilot socially distanced gig with Frank Turner performing at London’s Clapham Grand acknowledge that the event “did not succeed” in creating a viable blueprint for the return of live music. However, a new outdoor arena in Newcastle with social distancing measures in places has been hailed by many music fans.

Visit here to donate to the Save Our Venues campaign or buy special new gifts and merchandise.