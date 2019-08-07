Filming dates for seasons three and four of Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ have been confirmed

Finally

Filming on seasons three and four of Donald Glover‘s TV series Atlanta has been confirmed.

The FX network announced that production on both seasons will commence back to back in spring 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes more than a year after a third series was confirmed.

A release date for seasons three and four have not yet been announced, however.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Revealing what to expect from season 3 of Atlanta, Glover previously compared it to Kanye West’s ‘Graduation‘.

“I align the seasons, I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said. “I feel like this is our ‘Graduation’. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest – an honest version of it – and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Glover has been busy touring under his moniker Childish Gambino and he recently appeared in the recent reboot of the The Lion King.

He spoke out again last month on the future of Childish Gambino, suggesting that he may continue to perform live under the moniker after the conclusion of his current tour.