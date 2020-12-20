Filming wraps on season 2 of ‘This Time With Alan Partridge’

The second season of Steve Coogan’s new BBC show This Time With Alan Partridge has concluded filming.

The news was shared by Neil Gibbons, who has been writing for Partridge shows with Coogan, alongside his twin brother Rob, for more than a decade.

“YES!!” Gibbons wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the set of a clapperboard with the note: “That’s a wrap.” The slate reveals that filming on the show finished on Friday (December 18).

Advertisement

See the post below.

After being confirmed for a second season back in February, Coogan revealed in September that the show would return in 2021.

“On what to look forward to in the new season, the star explained: “We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

The confirmation comes after Coogan revealed last month that he’s planning on taking Partridge out on the road for a live tour in the near future.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of the first season of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year.”