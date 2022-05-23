Finn Wolfhard correctly guessed plans for secret ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed they’ve got plans for a spin-off series and the only person who knows what they are is Finn Wolfhard.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Stranger Things will conclude with season five. Announcing the news, the Duffer brothers wrote: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Now the pair have revealed a little more about those “new mysteries”. Speaking to Variety, the pair said: “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.”

However, they then went on to reveal that “crazy smart kid” Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler in the show) “correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Previously the brothers have said” “The key for us is that (any spinoff) needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done.”

Stranger Things season four premieres later this week (May 27) on Netflix.

Speaking about it to NME, Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin) said: “It’s massive. It’s bigger than any season we’ve had. I think it expands upon the lore that we’ve created over the course of three seasons very, very well and answers questions. It provides cool opportunities for the entire cast to do some really great stuff. There’s a great new villain, and it’s been a long time – it’s been three years so I feel like the anticipation is greater than anything else.”