Finn Wolfhard has teased what’s in store for his character Mike Wheeler in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The Netflix show’s fourth outing is set to debut next year, which was confirmed in a brief trailer released back in August.

Speaking to NME, Wolfhard provided some hints as to the direction showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer are taking with the show’s next season.

“The Duffer Brothers are at a point where, as the characters grow our audience grows with them,” Wolfhard said. “That’s really nice and we can start to get a little more scary and kind of horror-related. There are a lot more gross things, for sure.”

Teasing what Mike will be up to specifically, Wolfhard added: “I’ll just say he’s visiting someone…”

The third season of Stranger Things concluded with David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper being held in a mysterious Russian prison – with trailers for season four confirming the next series will, at least partly, focus on life within the camp.

Wolfhard previously teased the fourth season back in February, describing it as “the darkest season that’s ever been [made]” in Stranger Things’ history.

The actor has a busy schedule ahead, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife set to be released November 19 where he stars opposite Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver and Dan Akyroyd.

Discussing the original film’s impact on his life, Wolfhard said: “My dad would quote it all the time. It was a huge part of growing up. Being in the new one doesn’t feel real, I still haven’t figured it out yet.”

His new band, The Aubreys, also released their debut album ‘Karaoke Alone’ today (November 5), following the split of his previous band Calpurnia.