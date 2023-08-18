First ‘Ahsoka’ reactions dub new ‘Star Wars’ series “a dream come true”

Set for release on the streaming service on August 23, the new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

The upcoming series follows Ahsoka as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The first two episodes of the series were screened to critics ahead of the show’s official release, and the early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Ahsoka is epic!” tweeted GamesRadar+’s Molly Edwards. “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we’re in for a treat.”

Collider’s Steve Weintraub was impressed with the show’s action and story, writing: “First two episodes of #Ahsoka are really good. Even if you’ve never seen #Rebels or #clonewars it’s super easy to follow. Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen.”