First look: Anthony Mackie shares photo as ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ production begins

The 'Avengers: Endgame' spin-off is coming...

The first peek at production for Marvel‘s new TV spin-off The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been shared by director Anthony Mackie.

The two characters from Avengers: Endgame will get their own show on the new Disney+ streaming service.

Mackie took to Twitter to share the first sneak peek of the show, which began production yesterday (November 4).

Posting a photo of his Sebastian Stan’s set chairs, Mackie wrote: “And so it begins! Welcome back guys… #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #PlayBoys #Legdaysaveslives #setlife #Marvel.”

The new show was unveiled as part of Marvel’s phase four plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year.

Disney+ is set to launch in the US next week (November 12), though it’s not certain when a UK launch will arrive. If everything goes to plan, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will come out in 2020.

The show is being written by Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick, and he’s spoken a little about what to expect in a new AMA on Twitter.

“In a post-blip world, while touching upon the darkness of it all, there’s got to be some resilient fun to it,” Kolstad wrote.

He then confirmed that the show will be “totally” focused on platonic relationships between the titular heroes, saying: “There is an element of Band of Brothers to this by way of Lethal Weapon.”