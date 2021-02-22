First look at new ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Amber Anderson’s character

Fans have been given a first glimpse of actress Amber Anderson’s character in the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders.

Anderson, who starred in last year’s film Emma as well as other TV shows including Black Mirror, is portraying an undisclosed character.

Over the weekend the actress shared an on-set photo of her in typical Peaky Blinders-style dress, writing: “Well, blimey. Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be in the final season of @peakyblindersofficial.

Advertisement

“We are already filming and it is going to be epic! Thank you @antobyrne75 & @shaheenbaigcasting . Love you long time 📸: Anto”

While it’s not known who Amberson is depicting, the show’s director Anthony Byrne told Digital Spy last June that a dangerous new female character had been written into the story.

“There’s a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark,” he said.

“I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before. I won’t say who she is, but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money.

Advertisement

He went on to say the character is like Oswald Mosley. “She has a similar ideology, and that’s challenging for any character, like I’ve said before… he or she, they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus and it’s more dangerous than anything.”

Anderson starred as Sara in the season two episode of Black Mirror, titled The Waldo Moment (2013). The third and final episode of the season followed Jamie (Daniel Rigby), an unhappy comedian who plays a blue animated bear called Waldo in a satirical television programme, and the drama surrounding Waldo’s later standing in a by-election.

Peaky Blinders began production on its final series last month. No release date has yet been set.